Trader poll: What would you buy for $1,000?

Tech stocks might have started the year amid questions about H1-B visas and the Trump administration's trade policies, but things appear to have turned the corner.

Shares of Amazon and Alphabet have set record highs on their way to the $1,000 mark, as investors cheered strong earnings and bet on technological developments from both companies. Yet, with tech stocks at their current valuations, some analysts believe a price correction could be in the works.

Likewise, bitcoin has been on a tear. Prices of the cryptocurrency, however, can also be highly volatile. While bitcoin prices have rallied this year, hitting a record high of $2,791.69 last week, they tumbled 18.7 percent yesterday.