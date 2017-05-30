VISIT CNBC.COM

This new $500,000 alien watch is already sold out

MB&F Horological Machine No. 6 Alien Nation watch
Courtesy of MB&F
MB&F Horological Machine No. 6 Alien Nation watch

MB&F is known as the zaniest watchmaker on the planet. Now the company is taking its reputation even further — to space.

The elite Swiss brand, which has become a cult favorite of billionaire watch-collectors, unveiled the "Horological Machine No. 6 Alien Nation" on Wednesday. Inspired by pop culture versions of aliens and the alleged UFO sightings in Roswell, N.M., in 1947, the watch has six tiny alien figurines inside its mechanics.

The company is only making four of the watches — one green, one blue, one purple and one turquoise — retailing for the otherworldly price of $500,000 each. Sorry rich space fans, all four are already "reserved" for (i.e., sold to) one of the company's top clients.

Courtesy of MB&F

It took engraver Olivier Kuhn 34 hours to carve each little alien out of white gold, with the arms and necks finer than grains of sand.

The watch is made entirely of sapphire crystal, reinforced in Grade 5 Titanium. The company said 12 separate blocks of sapphire crystal required over 500 hours to machine and polish before assembly.

The "engine," or mechanics of the watch, is even more complex with 496 components; it took three years to develop, according to the company. It has a 60-second flying tourbillon with retractable shield, twin hour and minute domes rotating perpendicularly to the movement and regulating turbines coupled to the winding rotor.

The interior of No. 6 Alien Nation is shot through with thick bands of a high-performance, luminous material called "AGT Ultra."

The company won't name the buyer, but clearly one rich watch collector has a $2 million passion for tiny time-keeping aliens.

