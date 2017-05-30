This new $500,000 alien watch is already sold out

MB&F is known as the zaniest watchmaker on the planet. Now the company is taking its reputation even further — to space.

The elite Swiss brand, which has become a cult favorite of billionaire watch-collectors, unveiled the "Horological Machine No. 6 Alien Nation" on Wednesday. Inspired by pop culture versions of aliens and the alleged UFO sightings in Roswell, N.M., in 1947, the watch has six tiny alien figurines inside its mechanics.

The company is only making four of the watches — one green, one blue, one purple and one turquoise — retailing for the otherworldly price of $500,000 each. Sorry rich space fans, all four are already "reserved" for (i.e., sold to) one of the company's top clients.