9 things productive people never do

Reaching an empty inbox is a pipe dream for most people. "Inbox one page" is not only more realistic, it's more useful, says productivity and leadership coach Ellen Faye.

"If you have 'inbox zero,' that means you're putting emails that require action in some sort of 'to do' email folder," says Faye. And "If you file those important emails in any kind of folder, you might as well forget it ever existed," she says. Instead, leave any emails that require action in your inbox and label or star them to prioritize.