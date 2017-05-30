Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares in Mallinckrodt Plc jumped 3 percent after Reuters reported the UK-based pharmaceutical maker could sell its generic drug unit. A potential deal could raise up to 2 billion and position the company better to more profitable branded drugs, sources familiar with the situation say. Shares of Mallinckrodt rose to $44.50 per share during extended hours on the news after closing at $43.67 on Tuesday. Mallingckrodt declined to comment.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance fell 3 percent in extended trading after it announced a public offering of common stock to help meet its target assets. The American-based investment trust, which manages commercial real-estate financial instruments like first mortgage loans, closed at $18.98 per share before sliding to 18.40 following the announcement late Tuesday.

Cellnex rose 0.31 percent to 17.93 euros per share after speculation it could be acquired by American Tower Corp. The Spanish telecom infrastructure owner closed at 17.88 euros. U.S.-based American Tower Corp. settled unchanged after rising briefly 0.77 percent to 132.12 during extended hours. A speculated purchase of Cellnex could expand American Tower Corp's presence in Europe.