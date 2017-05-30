Amazon shares break above $1,000 for the first time ever

The race between Alphabet and Amazon to $1,000 was on earlier this month and Amazon just took the prize.
In the first hour of trading Tuesday, Amazon crossed $1,000 per share before sliding back under. Still, it was the first time Amazon had reached the milestone, and was a long way from the company's 52-week low of $682.12.
According to FactSet, just 14 other U.S. stocks trade above $1,000 per share, and the only other tech company in the club is Priceline Group, currently trading around $1,865. Of note: Amazon is more than four times more valuable than those 14 other companies combined.
Amazon has split three times since its IPO in 1997. In 1998, it issued a 2-for-1 split. In January 1999, it issued a 3-for-1 split and in September 1999, it split 2-for-1. When Amazon hit $1,000, it's technically the equivalent of a $12,000 share price in today's terms.
Amazon topped estimates in late April when it posted revenue of $35.7 billion and
-- CNBC's Peter