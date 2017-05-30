BBQ, Bitcoin, Brazil and the other top stories that could hit you in the wallet

What's happening: Memorial Day also marks the start of grilling season, when Americans tend to buy more meat

Why it matters: Buying hot dogs could lighten your wallet

A Nielsen 2016 study shows that, within the meat category, beef topped sales with more than $778 million spent in the two weeks that ended June 4, 2016, followed by chicken. Seafood was in third place. Keep this mind as your visit the grocery store this summer. Demand drives up prices on the most sought after meats, which can drive down the amount in your accounts.

Here's something to wash that down: In the two weeks around Memorial Day last year, 16 percent more beer was sold than in an average two weeks in 2016, according to Nielsen. Bottoms up.