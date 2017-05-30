British Airways said Tuesday that a power surge at one of its data centers continues to be the main suspect behind why it had to cancel all flights from Gatwick and Heathrow on Saturday.

A resultant IT failure disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of people, with services only returning to normal after 3 days of chaos.

In a weekend media interview, Chief Executive Alex Cruz had blamed a power surge. In an email Tuesday, the airline told CNBC that this is the area it continues to focus on.

"It was a power supply issue at one of our UK data centers. An exceptional power surge caused physical damage to our infrastructure and as a result, many of our hugely complex operational IT systems failed.

"We are undertaking an exhaustive investigation to find out the exact circumstances of what happened," the email read.

British Airways added that their priority was to ensure that the failure could never happen again.

The source of the power surge remains vague and a spokesperson for U.K. Networks, who provide electricity to Heathrow, said in a phone call Tuesday that the company "had not seen any issues" on their network.

Additionally, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), who provide power to the Heathrow headquarters adjoining Heathrow, also confirmed it had seen no issues.

"SSEN can confirm that its network was operating as normal in the Harmondsworth area on Saturday morning."