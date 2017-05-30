Buy Calvin Klein-owner PVH for its international growth, Credit Suisse says

Investors should buy PVH shares because the apparel maker will report earnings above expectations this year, according to Credit Suisse, which raised its rating on the company to outperform from neutral.

PVH manufactures and licenses a portfolio of apparel brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Van Heusen.



"We are impressed with PVH's execution on both product and marketing initiatives which will translate into sustained global demand for both Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands," analyst Christian Buss wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "We also see opportunity for licensing buybacks to accelerate growth."