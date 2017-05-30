China isn't the only country propping up North Korea

"Southeast Asia's collective insouciance has helped Pyongyang fly mostly under the radar, fill its coffers, and keep its criminal enterprises afloat"

The overall trade picture between ASEAN and North Korea is part of the problem, said Boydston. "Indeed, DPRK-ASEAN trade is relatively small pickings, but $181 million per year is not nothing."

The fact that North Korea maintains embassies in all ASEAN countries, except for the Philippines and Brunei, is also problematic, he warned, claiming that "North Korean agents are almost surely taking part in some variety of nefarious non-diplomatic actions in all of them."

"It has long been known that North Korea runs its networks of nefarious actors and entities out of its embassies abroad, which United Nations Security Council Resolution 2321 attempted to curtail."

Even without an embassy, Manila was still Pyongyang's third-largest trading partner in 2016 and remains a hub for North Korean methamphetamine, Boydston noted. In 2001 and 2008, Philippine authorities seized large meth shipments, and an international crime syndicate claimed in 2013 to have stashed a ton of the illicit drug on the archipelago state.