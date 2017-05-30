Cramer's lightning round: What Jack Dorsey needs to do with Square

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Square: "You know, everybody keeps saying that competition is tough in the payments space and then they missed MasterCard, they missed Visa, and then they missed PayPal and now they're missing Square. I think that [CEO] Jack Dorsey should ring the register. He should say, 'You know what? I did it. I made Square go from $11 to $22. Sarah Friar's now in charge.' She's that fabulous CFO. And then he spends full time in Twitter and I'd be recommending Twitter, which I actually like. But that's got to happen. It's got to happen. I do like Square. We use Caviar in Bar San Miguel. It's a very good product."

Kroger: "This is a very competitive market, and I've got to tell you, the supermarkets don't have enough inflation. Talk to me in six months. We'll take a look at it then."

Chicago Bridge & Iron: "No, no. Way too much infrastructure and perhaps on the hook for some tough, big construction projects in the South. I do not want to touch that one."

3D Systems: "Nope, I don't want to own 3D systems, not with some of these other companies coming on. When you start seeing 3D from Arconic, I don't want to mess with this 3D from 3D Systems."

Camping World Holdings: "I've got to tell you, I think it's well run, but boy, there is a lot of competition in that space, which is why the stock has been under pressure. I can't recommend a stock when there's that much competition. It's just a dog-eat-dog world in that segment right now."

Dycom Industries: "I don't know, man. That was not just a regular [earnings] miss. I would hold off on that one. That was a nasty miss. They've got to a better quarter before I would commit to that."

