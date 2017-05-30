Dovish Draghi looking increasingly isolated amid calls to ‘taper’ stimulus

The views of Mario Draghi, the European Central Bank (ECB) president, are increasingly at odds with other policymakers but also with a surprisingly upbeat euro zone economy, experts have warned.
"Extraordinary measures are suitable for extraordinary times and categorically we are not in extraordinary times now. Look at the euro zone economy, it's on fire, growth is way above trend and it's shooting the lights out, so it does look a little weird," Nick Gartside, the international chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC on Tuesday.
Speaking to a European Parliament committee on economic affairs on Monday, the ECB president argued that extraordinary monetary policies are still needed in order to raise inflation. "For domestic price pressures to strengthen, we still need very accommodative financing conditions, which are themselves dependent on a fairly substantial amount of monetary accommodation," he said, according to Reuters.