The inventor of Android is launching an Amazon Echo competitor

The father of Android, Andy Rubin, unveiled a couple of new products on Tuesday, a phone and a competitor to the Amazon Echo and Google Home
The "Essential Home" is a little puck-shaped device with a display that can help you keep up with your to-do list. For example, if it knows you need to leave home for the office to beat traffic, it will remind you at the appropriate time.
The puck runs a custom operating system called "Ambient OS" and will be capable of allowing users to control their smart homes — including lights and other products — playing music, asking questions and setting timers. Essential said users can interact with Essential Home by speaking to it, tapping it or even glancing at it. Essential is hoping developers take advantage of its tools to create new apps for the device.
Essential didn't say when the Essential Home will launch or how much it will cost.
Essential also launcheda $699 smartphone with modular add-ons like a 360-degree camera.