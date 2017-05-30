The founder of Android just unveiled his new smartphone

The founder of Android, Andy Rubin, just unveiled his new Android smartphone.

It's called the "Essential Phone PH-1" and is available to preorder now for $699.

That might seem like a steep price, but the Essential smartphone offers many of the high-end specs you'd expect from devices such as Samsung's flagship Galaxy S8. It's equipped with a sharp display that runs from edge-to-edge and takes up almost the entire front of the device, Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 835 processor camera and what Essential says is "one of the world's best phone cameras."

It's also made out of titanium, instead of aluminum, which Essential says will help the phone survive accidental drops.