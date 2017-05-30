Futures point to lower open on Wall Street; economic data in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday morning as traders focused on a slew of economic data after a long holiday weekend.

On the data front, Tuesday will see personal income and consumer spending data for April due to be released at around 8.30 a.m. ET. While S&P case- shiller HPI (Home Price Indices), consumer confidence and Dallas Fed manufacturing data for May are all scheduled to be reported before 10.30 a.m. ET.



On the earnings front, Bank of Nova Scotia is scheduled to report before the bell while EnerSys is due to report after the market close.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.08 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.02 percent lower.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.90 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.75 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.59 a barrel, down 0.42 percent.

Persistent oversupply concerns appeared to weigh on oil prices on Tuesday as traders assessed whether OPEC's pledge to extend production cuts by 1.8 million barrels per day until the end of the first-quarter of 2018 would be able to significantly tighten the market.