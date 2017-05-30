Goldman's Venezuelan bond deal a 'cynically opportunist bet:' Fmr. Goldman managing director

Goldman Sach's purchase of Venezuelan bonds is a problem both optically and ethically, a former managing director of the financial firm told CNBC on Tuesday.

That's because the multinational institution has the ability to move politics, and there is a great deal of social, civil and political unrest in Venezuela, said Nomi Prins.

Goldman Sachs paid $865 million for $2.8 billion in bonds issued by PDVSA, the country's state-owned oil company, working out to 31 cents on the dollar. The deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

"It is a cynically opportunist bet. Can they do it? Yes. Should they be doing it at this particular time? No," she said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

"They are effectively pushing geopolitics at the expense of people. They are not simply providing cash into the … central bank reserves, which right now is at an all-time low," she added.