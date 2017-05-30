Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel and did not know where he was, according to arrest record

Former golf superstar Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz —turn signal still engaged and blinking—in the middle of the right lane of a Florida highway, according to an arrest record from the Jupiter Police Department in Florida.

The report said Woods was buckled in and asleep at the wheel of the idling Mercedes and had to be woken up.

Woods did not know where he was and "asked how far from his house he was," the report said.

The police report noted Woods was "extremely sleepy" and "confused" but cooperative. Woods was found heading southbound, away from Hobe Sound, and s tated he was coming from "California from golfing."

The report was filed Sunday afternoon.

In a statement released yesterday, Woods denied alcohol was involved and blamed "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications." The 41-year-old golfer was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with driving while under the influence, according to the police report.