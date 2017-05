How soon could you become a millionaire?

The sooner you start saving and investing, the easier that goal will be. If you start at age 25, for instance, you only have to save $15 a day to reach seven figures by age 67.

But what if you're able to put away more each month?

We used CNN Money's helpful millionaire calculator to estimate when you'll become a millionaire if you're able to contribute $500 to an investment account each month, assuming that you're starting from scratch with zero savings.