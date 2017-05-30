In this field, being attractive could work against you

In many fields, chief among them entertainment, it pays to be attractive. A large body of research underscores how beautiful people are more likely to be hired, get a raise or live happily.

But in the world of science, being attractive could be a bad thing.

A new study finds that scientists who are perceived as attractive are less likely to be seen as "good scientists" who do "quality" research.

According to the study, people show more initial interest in attractive scientists and their work. But their good looks end up costing them in the long run.

In the study, conducted by psychologists at the University of Essex and the University of Cambridge, some 3,700 people were split into three groups and asked to judge scientists and their work.