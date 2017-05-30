Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom warns about the danger of being successful

Kevin Systrom experienced massive success relatively quickly. Two years after he launched Instagram in 2010, Facebook acquired the company for $1 billion. Today, the co-founder and CEO of the photo-sharing app is worth an estimated $1.34 billion.

Depending on how you choose to deal with success, however, it can be a dangerous thing, the 33-year-old tells Deepa Seetharaman of the Wall Street Journal: "The thing that I'm learning that has surprised me the most is you have a window of relevance and, unless you reinvent yourself within that window of relevance, you die.

"I call it 'success syndrome,' where you're successful, you do all the things that made you successful and you keep doing those things thinking that that's why you're going to be successful in the future. Things change."