Jeff Bezos is getting closer to becoming the richest man

With Amazon's stock price brushing $1,000, Jeff Bezos is within striking distance of becoming the world's richest man.
As of Friday's close, Bezos was worth $85.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index. Bill Gates is at $88.8 billion. So assuming that Microsoft's share price remains constant or falls, Bezos needed another $3.8 billion to top Gates.
Amazon's stock gains Tuesday have added another $340 million to his wealth, so he's now just $3.5 billion
Of course, Gates may soar and Amazon could tumble. And he still has
But given Amazon's seemingly unstoppable march to dominate the web and other markets, Bezos is likely to gain the top spot in the coming weeks or months.
Bezos would be the first man to bump Gates from his perch as the world's richest man since Carlos Slim in 2010. Gates has dominated the list for much of the past quarter century, holding the top spot for 18 of the last 23 years.