LeBron James says his 'next thing' is to own an NBA team

Although many athletes struggle to launch successful careers after their playing days are over, including some who face financial ruin, Cleveland Cavaliers all-star LeBron James already has a plan in mind when he retires: to own an NBA team.

"I will own a team someday," says James, a four-time league Most Valuable Player, in an interview with The Athletic. "That's my next thing."

"Why do I want to own a team? I think it'll be cool. I'll stay part of the game and still be able to put people in positions of power," says James, 32. "I've always loved that, putting people in a position of power to feel like they can make a change and make things happen."

James has spoken about this retirement goal in the past. According to Cleveland.com, in a 2016 podcast called Open Run, he said: "My dream is to actually own a team, and I don't need to [be] fully hands on. If I'm fortunate enough to own a team, then I'm going to hire the best GM and president that I can."