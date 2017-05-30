75% of employees aren't taking a crucial step to get rich

According to self-made millionaires, if you want to make big money, you can't be content with only one source of revenue. You have to go for more.

"You won't get rich without multiple flows of income," says Grant Cardone, who was deep in debt before reaching seven-figure status.

Research backs his claim. As author Thomas C. Corley found in his five-year study of self-made millionaires, the rich "do not rely on one singular source of income," he writes in "Change Your Habits, Change Your Life."

"Sixty-five percent had at least three streams of income that they created prior to making their first million dollars," Corley says, such as real-estate rentals, a side hustle or a part-time job.

Yet, according to new research from recruiting software company Jobvite, only a quarter of employees have a second source of income outside of their primary job.