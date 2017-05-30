The 10 best cities to live in when you’re starting your career

If you're a recent college grad ready to launch your career, moving to New York or Los Angeles might sound like the perfect plan. After all, who wouldn't want to start out in the concrete jungle or the city of dreamers?

But before you buy your one-way ticket, consider a report personal finance website Bankrate recently published on the best cities for young professionals.

The report ranked the top 50 biggest metro areas based on several factors young people would find important, including employment rate for people ages 22 to 26, cost of living, median salary, number of entry-level jobs and number of parks and bars.

As it turns out, New York wasn't in the top three cities for young professionals. Instead, it ranked No. 8. Los Angeles, meanwhile, landed at No. 20 on the list. Both cities, among other factors, ranked low in affordability.

For a cash-strapped, young professional who's looking for a city with job potential as well as places to go out, here are 10 metro areas to consider.