The No. 1 interview mistake job candidates make is surprisingly simple

In previous jobs, and now in my role as a managing editor at CNBC, I've conducted dozens of job interviews.

I've seen the good, the bad and the ugly, and I'm constantly amazed at the basic things that candidates screw up.

The No. 1 thing that can ruin your job interview is surprisingly simple: Displaying low energy.

I've seen it plenty of times myself and have heard it from many different hiring managers. While it can be hard to define what exactly "low energy" means, here's what it typically looks like:

Slumped shoulders

Lack of eye contact

Slowness to respond to questions

Not smiling

Flat speaking voice

Leaning back in the chair

Not asking questions

A general lack of enthusiasm

It comes down to a simple truth: If you don't clearly want the job, it's near impossible to persuade someone to give it to you.

Kate White, the former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, underscores this point in her career advice book "I Shouldn't Be Telling You This." After years of analyzing why some candidates dazzled and others disappointed, she realized the ones she liked seemed excited to be there.