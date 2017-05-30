The simple, free thing you should always do when buying a home

If you're in the market to buy a house, there's one simple, free thing you should do: Write a letter to the seller about why you want to buy the house.

A well-written letter can make the difference between winning your bid and missing out.

Obviously, the most important thing to do to win a bid is to offer the most money or the quickest, least painful closing timeline. But in a competitive market where bids are tight, a good letter can help.

A house is a very personal, intimate part of a family. Selling is not easy and not fun. It's not just a financial decision. A home has memories and emotions tied into it. When selling, you want to know that you're passing it along to the right people who will care for it as much as you did. And, if you care about your neighbors, you want some peace of mind that you're giving them good new people for the block.