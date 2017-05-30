US Treasurys edge higher as bond investors focus on economic data

On the data front, Tuesday will see personal income and consumer spending data for April due to be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET. While S&P Case-Shiller HPI (Home Price Indices), consumer confidence and Dallas Fed manufacturing data for May are all scheduled to be reported before 10:30 a.m. ET.

In oil markets, persistent oversupply concerns appeared to weigh on oil prices on Tuesday as traders assessed whether OPEC's pledge to extend production cuts by 1.8 million barrels per day until the end of the first-quarter of 2018 would be able to significantly tighten the market.

Brent crude traded at around $51.81 a barrel on Tuesday, down 0.92 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.57 a barrel, down 0.46 percent.