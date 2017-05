Noted tech investor Marc Andreessen and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman are slated to speak at Recode's annual Code Conference, at 8:20 p.m., ET.

Andreessen, who helped start multiple internet and software companies including Netscape, is co-founder of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Hoffman is a partner at Greylock Partners -- just up the street from Andreessen Horowitz -- and joined Microsoft's board following the software maker's acquisition of LinkedIn.