Watch: NYTimes Executive Editor Dean Baquet addresses the Code Conference

Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The New York Times, is slated to address Recode's annual Code Conference at 7:10 p.m., ET, on Tuesday.

The Times has experienced record growth recently, especially after President Donald Trump was elected in November 2016. The company added 308,000 net digital news subscriptions during the first quarter, marking its single best quarter for subscriber growth.

Baquet became executive editor of the newspaper in May 2014. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist previously worked for The Times Picayune, the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times.