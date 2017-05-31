Fourteen billionaires announced they have signed the Giving Pledge, formally joining the 154 other billionaires who have promised to give away at least half of their vast wealth to philanthropic causes.

Started in 2010 by Bill and Melinda Gates, worth $88.5 billion, and Warren Buffett, worth $74.2 billion, the Giving Pledge is a commitment by wealthy individuals and families to give away more than half of their wealth to causes including including poverty alleviation, refugee aid, disaster relief, global health, education, women and girls' empowerment, medical research, arts and culture, criminal justice reform and environmental sustainability.

Signatories of the Giving Pledge must be billionaires, if not for the money they are giving away. The goal of making a public pledge is to encourage others to consider philanthropy, too, even if they aren't billionaires.

Here's the newest class of Giving Pledge signatories, their countries of origin, their net worths (when publicly available) and lines from their public pledge letters indicating their reasons for donating.

1. Leonard H. Ainsworth

Australia

Chairman Emeritus and Executive Director of Ainsworth Game Technology Limited, pioneer in the gaming industry for more than 60 years

Net worth: $1.18 billion

Excerpt from Giving Pledge letter:

"It is my great pleasure to provide this Giving Pledge commitment wherein I pledge to give at least 50% of my wealth to charitable causes both during my present life and beyond. As a private person, I prefer to minimize publicity of my philanthropic activities but at the same time realize that setting a positive example is the best way to encourage others to give back."

2. Mohammed Dewji

Tanzania

President and CEO of MeTL Group, a Tanzanian conglomerate operating in 11 African countries, former politician

Net worth: $1.39 billion

Excerpt from Giving Pledge letter:

"From day one, my parents have been instrumental in instilling the ethos of philanthropy, particularly my responsibility as a Muslim to give and care for the less fortunate in our society.

"By signing this pledge, I hope to inspire my peers, fellow Africans and citizens of the world to take a close look at the funds they truly need to maintain their families verses their ability to give. In retrospect, many of us have well-above what we need while constantly accruing a list of what we want in this life. We all have a moral obligation as the more affluent in society to give back as best we know how. I'll leave you with a few words I share with many of my comrades: 'When God blesses you financially, don't raise your standard of living. Raise your standard of giving.'"