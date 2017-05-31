The most expensive house in the Hamptons is on the market at $72 million—take a look inside

"Why is no one focusing on the high end?" wondered Cody Vichinsky shortly before striking out with his brother Zachary to start Bespoke Real Estate in 2014. The two men represent only properties worth $10 million or more and, they say, they cleared $400 million last year.

The crown jewel of their collection is Villa Maria, a gussied-up former convent now on sale for the very unchaste price of $72 million, the highest in all of the Hamptons.

The 20,000-square-foot harbor-front estate spans 15 acres in Water Mill, New York.