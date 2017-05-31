Bill Gross’s Janus says star stock pickers must make way for more machines in future

The future of asset management will belong to those who have the scale to fend off growing challenges and invest in innovative technological tools, according to the co-chief of newly merged fund manager, Janus Henderson.
Speaking to the mounting pressures coming from regulators, Andrew Formica, co-chief executive officer (CEO) of the merged firm which relisted on Tuesday in both New York and Sydney with a combined market capitalization of more than $6 billion, claimed it is increasingly hard to compete without the resources to respond to the rule setters' demands.
"If you want to stay a diversified business the cost of doing so just continues to increase year-in and year-out. The reality is that for any business it needs also to invest and innovate and what you find is the cost of regulatory change is starting to crowd out your ability to make other investment," he asserted.