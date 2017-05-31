US Treasurys lower as bond investors eye Fed news, data

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank is set to release its latest installment of the Beige Book, slated to come out at 2.00 p.m. ET. The data publication comes just weeks before the Fed is set to meet to discuss its monetary policy, with many analysts pricing in an interest rate hike at its June meeting.

Sticking with the Fed, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and San Francisco Fed President John Williams are both expected to speak at separate engagements on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in data, investors will be on the lookout for the latest Chicago PMI figures, due out at 9.45 a.m. ET, followed by pending home sales, which are expected at 10.00 a.m. ET.

On the oil front, prices continue to show signs of being under pressure, as rising output from Libya and concerns surrounding U.S. production weighed on sentiment, with investors concerned about the glut in the market.

U.S. crude and Brent each traded at least 1 percent down at 5.10 a.m. ET, with WTI at $49.15 and Brent at $51.24.

No auctions are scheduled on Wednesday by the U.S. Treasury.