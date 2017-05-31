Buy Gogo because of its faster in-flight internet access technology, analyst says

Investors should buy Gogo because its faster in-flight internet access services will drive sales growth, according to Raymond James, which initiated the company with an outperform rating.

"Since inception, Gogo has been a leader in providing connectivity to the plane," analyst Ric Prentiss wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. His bullish "thesis is underpinned by Gogo's rollout of its proprietary 2Ku satellite solution and the upgrade of its ATG [air-to-ground] network by 2018, which should further solidify Gogo's position as a leader in the IFEC [in-flight entertainment and connectivity] segment."