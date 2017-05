CNBC Excerpts: LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman Speaks with CNBC's Julia Boorstin from the Code Conference

Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman from the Code Conference. Excerpts of the interview will run throughout CNBC's Business Day programming today. Following are links to video of the interview on CNBC.com: http://video.cnbc.com/gallery/?video=3000623150.

HOFFMAN ON TRUMP

BY TRYING TO KIND OF ELEVATE HIS OWN TV RATINGS THROUGH AMERICA-FIRST IDEOLOGY, HE'S BREAKING OUR ALIANCES AND GLOBAL LEADERSHIP. ITS EVERYTHING FROM NOT SIGNING TPP TO WHAT YOU SAW IN THE MOST RECENT EUROPEAN TRIP – WHICH IS – IT'S UNPRECEDENTED IN THE POST WWII ERA TO HAVE THE LEADER OF GERMANY SAY – WE CAN'T RELY ON AMERICAN ANYMORE.

HOFFMAN ON IPOS

I THINK THAT ONE OF THE THINGS I'VE BEEN A LITTLE WORRIED ABOUT IS THERE'S BEEN A LONGER TREND FOR COMPANIES STAYING PRIVATE A LOT LONGER. AND I THINK THERE'S A GOOD PUBLIC BENEFIT AND SOME GOOD PUBLIC ACCOUNTABILITY FOR IPOS NOT BEING SUPER DEFERRED FROM THE HEALTH OF A SOCIETY POINT OF VIEW, SO I THINK THE OPENING OF THE IPO MARKET IS GOOD.

HOFFMAN ON SATYA NADELLA

I THINK ONE OF THE THINGS THAT'S GREAT ABOUT SATYA AS A LEADER IS THAT HE'S INTELLECTUALLY CURIOUS, HE WANTS TO FORM THOSE CONNECTIONS. HE'S LIKE, OK HOW DO WE – HE'S A GREAT PROPONENT OF WHAT IS CALLED GROWTH MINDSET, WHICH IS HOW DO WE ALL GROW TO BE GREAT – CREATE GREAT BUSINESSES, GREAT TECHNOLOGIES. AND SO THERE'S A LOT OF POSSIBILITIES FOR COLLABORATION WITH SILICON VALLEY THAT HERETOFOR HASN'T HAPPENED.

HOFFMAN ON AUTONOMOUS CARS

I'M CONCERNED THAT THERE WILL BE A TRANSFORMATION. I THINK THAT AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES IS A NEAR CERTAINTY – AND DEPENDING ON THE PACING AND TIMING OF THAT, THAT WILL CAUSE KIND OF A MINI AGRARIAN TO INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION THAT WILL CAUSE PEOPLE WHO ARE CURRENTLY IN A CERTAIN SET OF JOBS TO FEEL DISPLACED. YOU NEED TO HELP THAT, YOU NEED TO MAKE SURE THEY HAVE SAFETY NETS, THEY HAVE BEST POSSIBLE PATHS TO OTHER KINDS OF JOBS. BUT ON THE OTHER HAND, IN THE LONG TERM, I THINK IT WILL CREATE A WHOLE BUNCH OF NEW JOBS.

HOFFMAN ON FAKE NEWS

I THINK IT'S A SERIOUS PROBLEM GIVEN THAT WE TRY IN A DEMOCRACY TO HAVE A DISCOURSE ABOUT WHAT WE SHOULD INVEST IN AS A GOVERNMENT, WHAT ARE REAL ISSUES, WHAT SHOULD OUR LEADERS BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE TO. AND WE SHOULD HAVE A COMMON BASIS ON THAT. AND SO I THINK ONE OF THE POINTS THAT'S MADE IS LOOK, WE'VE ALWAYS HAD AN ISSUE WITH FAKE NEWS – IT GOES ALL THE WAY BACK TO THE NEWSPAPERS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE COUNTRY. BUT I THINK IT IS A PROBLEM THAT WE CAN TUNE AND GET BETTER IN. JUST BECAUSE YOU CAN'T GET IT PERFECT, DOESN'T MEAN YOU DON'T GET IT BETTER.

