Couple who paid off $18,000 in loans in 54 days used Jay Leno's money saving trick

Jay Leno didn't always make millions. Before his career in entertainment took off, he earned more money working in a car dealership than he did doing comedy gigs — and, to stay afloat, he made sure to spend only the smaller source of income.

"When I was younger, I would always save the money I made working at the car dealership and I would spend the money I made as a comedian," Leno tells CNBC. "When I started to get a bit famous, the money I was making as a comedian was way more than the money I was making at the car dealership, so I would bank that and spend the car dealership money."

Even after he started hosting NBC's "The Tonight Show," Leno continued doing comedy gigs on the side "so I never had to touch the principal," he says. To this day, he's never touched a dime of his "Tonight Show" money.