Covfefe kerfuffle: Trump's fancy keyboard antics couldn't have come at a worse time

President Donald Trump's fancy fingering in a post-midnight — and now deleted — tweet has stirred up a kerfuffle.
Those who saw the presidential tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET Wednesday say it began: "Despite the constant negative press
At 6:09 a.m., Trump joked about it.
Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!
That came too late to dodge a Twitter storm. Late Wednesday morning, #covfefe was still the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.
In case you weren't sure what does #covfefe means.
Merriam-Webster was urged to explain in the early hours of the day.
Wakes up.Checks Twitter.
Of course, it was not the first presidential typo in a tweet. Perhaps the most infamous one was in early
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!
Then there was this deleted tweet from Inauguration Day:
"I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!"
And there was the not-to-be forgotten "unpresidented" act by China after it captured an unmanned U.S. Navy research drone in December.
But a scan of @realDonaldTrump posts during the merry month of May finds no misspellings other than "
A great honor to welcome President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia to the White House today!
He also didn't botch the spelling of the name of Georgia's prime minister, Giorgi Kvirikashvili.
Honored to welcome Georgia Prime Minister, Giorgi Kvirikashvili to the @WhiteHouse today with @VP Mike Pence.
He even correctly observed the grammatical rules for its/it's in this tweet.
Why is it that the Fake News rarely reports Ocare is on its last legs and that insurance companies are fleeing for their lives? It's dead!
And no grievances about the "i-before-e rule" here.
Dems have been complaining for months & months about Dir. Comey. Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved. Phony hypocrites!
Still, the kerfuffle over
Last year's winning words were Feldenkrais, spelled correctly by
13-year-old Jairam Hathwar, and
— Marty Steinberg is the copy desk chief at CNBC.com and writes a periodic in-house style memo called "The Style Stickler."