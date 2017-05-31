Cramer Remix: The single best name in retail   

The retail sector has seen a series of ugly earnings misses, but one report last week caught Jim Cramer's eye as one of retail's stunning wins: that of Ulta Beauty.

"There's no hemming and hawing: same-store sales are the most important metric in retail, and it's no different with Ulta," the "Mad Money" host said. "The company posted a phenomenal 14.3 percent increase for the quarter, which is all the more amazing when you consider that it comes on top of a 15.2 percent gain one year ago."

The cosmetics retailer attributed its same-store sales success to three key factors: traffic to the second-tier and strip malls that host its stores, price increases, and e-commerce strength.

Cramer noted that management did not mention tailwinds stemming from the "selfie generation" that seems to be driving cosmetics sales as various social media channels gain traction.

That trifecta has pushed Ulta to make plans to add 100 stores to its 1,000-store roster to meet demand at its brick-and-mortar stores, making it an unusual player in the otherwise traffic-starved world of traditional retail.

"Ulta's in a league of its own," Cramer said. "Ulta's got the playbook, I just don't know if anyone else can crib from it. That's how special this story is. While the sun sets on the others, it shines on Ulta Beauty."