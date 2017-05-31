Cramer's lightning round: These are the most dangerous stocks in the world

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Lumentum Holdings: "Now, optical components are some of the most dangerous stocks in the world. This company had a fabulous quarter, but you know what, I need you to take some off the table. I am too nervous because they tend to be hit or miss."

Momo: "Yeah, you know, we did the rating on the Chinese stocks last week and it didn't make the cut for us. We really still like Alibaba, by the way. That's the one that we're saying is fine."

Mindbody: "I want you to take a little off the table. The stock's gotten exceedingly rich in the last few months and then you can let the rest run."

Yahoo: "It can still go higher. It's a sum of the parts situation. It's really kind of like a mutual fund now, but it's undervalued versus what its parts are worth. You can hold on to it."

GW Pharmaceuticals: "I'll tell you, as more states legalize marijuana, I get more and more worried about GW Pharma because a lot of people are going to end up buying it legally in states and they're not going to be able to think that they can get the pills. There's a very narrow use right now allowed for GW Pharma, so I am not going to tell you to load the boat up here."

Applied Materials: "That sector is very hot, but Lam [Research] is the one that I am most comfortable with."

