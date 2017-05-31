Early movers: KORS, MYL, COH, JBLU, CBS, GS, DIS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Michael Kors – The luxury goods maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 73 cents per share, beating estimate by three cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, but a comparable-store sales decline of 14.1 percent was bigger than the 13 percent drop that analysts had anticipated and Kors also gave a weaker-than-expected forecast.

Mylan – Four major pension funds are opposing the election of six of the drugmaker's directors, including chairman Robert Coury. The funds are upset over the level of executive pay at Mylan.

Coach – According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the handbag and accessories maker entered into a credit agreement with banks and financial institutions, and will use the borrowings to help fund its planned acquisition of Kate Spade.

JetBlue – The airline announced a new paperless and device-free self-boarding program that uses facial recognition to identify customers.

CBS – The network is expected to announce the departure of Scott Pelley as anchor of the CBS Evening News, according to multiple reports. Pelley would return full-time to "60 Minutes," after anchoring the Evening News for the past six years. He succeeded Katie Couric as Evening News anchor in June 2011.

IBM, Cisco – The two companies announced plans to work together to battle cybercrime threats, integrating their products and services to protect customer networks.

Gogo – Raymond James began coverage on the in-flight internet service company with an "outperform" rating, pointing to its growth prospects, move to positive free cash flow, its first-mover advantage, and reasonable valuation, among other factors.

Potbelly — The sandwich restaurant chain announcing that Chief Executive Officer Aylwin Lewis will leave the company later this year. The company said a search for a new CEO has begun.

Perrigo – Perrigo reported quarterly profit of $1.05 per share, six cents a share above estimates. Revenue was essentially in line for the maker of store-branded generic drugs. Perrigo said it expected to return to growth in 2018.

Novartis – Novartis said that pricing pressure on its generic drug offerings in the U.S. market has intensified and that it is reviewing all options for its money-losing Alcon eye-care products unit.

Apple – The company's Apple Music service will release its version of James Corden's popular "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on August 8. Previously, the launch had been set for April.

Goldman Sachs – Goldman said it never dealt directly with the Venezuelan government when it bought $2.8 billion in bonds for pennies on the dollar. Venezuela's legislature has voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate the deal, which has also drawn fire from those opposed to the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Whirlpool – The appliance maker plans to ask U.S. officials to impose trade barriers on imports of washing machines. The company is fighting what it calls unfair trade practices by South Korea-based rivals.

Walt Disney – Disney's ESPN cable channel is continuing to lose subscribers at a faster-than-average pace, according to a report in the New York Post. The paper cites estimates from Nielsen.

United Continental – The company's United Airlines unit may have to pay a $435,000 fine. The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing that penalty, accusing the carrier of failing to inspect a fuel pump repair on a Boeing 787 before putting it back into service.

Mallinckrodt – Mallinckrodt is considering a sale of its generic drug unit for as much as $2 billion, according to a Reuters report.

J. Jill – The women's apparel retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 24 cents per share, six cents above estimates, while revenue also beat forecasts. Comparable-store sales rose 9.9 percent, above the consensus Thomson Reuters estimate of an 8.1 percent increase.