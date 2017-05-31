Elon Musk threatens to leave White House advisory councils if Trump drops Paris accord

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened Wednesday to stop advising President Donald Trump if the White House withdraws from the Paris climate accords.

Asked on Twitter what he would do if Trump withdrew from the landmark deal to curb emissions, Musk said he would "have no choice but to depart [the] councils in that case."

Musk, who also founded SpaceX, is on Trump's manufacturing jobs council, his strategic and policy forum and his infrastructure council.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he will announce his decision on the Paris deal "over the next few days." Reports Wednesday indicated that he is expected to withdraw the climate agreement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment on this article.