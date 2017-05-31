Europe markets seen mixed on political woes; sterling slides; banks in focus

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 13 points at 7,539; the German DAX is expected to start lower by 6 points and the CAC 40 is set to open 10 points off at 5,295.

Despite positive data coming out of China overnight, where factory activity grew at a steady pace, investors in Europe are likely to focus on politics.

A YouGov poll showed late Tuesday that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May could fall short of winning an overall majority at next week's general election. She decided to call a snap election to strengthen her parliamentary position and have more power in Brexit negotiations with the EU but her gap from the Labour party has significantly narrowed over the past few days.

Meanwhile, France and Germany want to agree on a new common corporation tax system before elections for the French National Assembly next month, the German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.