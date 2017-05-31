    ×

    Europe Markets

    Europe markets seen mixed on political woes; sterling slides; banks in focus

    European markets are set to open mixed on Wednesday morning as political uncertainty takes center stage once again.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Volume
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    IBEX 35
    ---

    The FTSE 100 is seen up by 13 points at 7,539; the German DAX is expected to start lower by 6 points and the CAC 40 is set to open 10 points off at 5,295.

    Despite positive data coming out of China overnight, where factory activity grew at a steady pace, investors in Europe are likely to focus on politics.

    A YouGov poll showed late Tuesday that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May could fall short of winning an overall majority at next week's general election. She decided to call a snap election to strengthen her parliamentary position and have more power in Brexit negotiations with the EU but her gap from the Labour party has significantly narrowed over the past few days.

    Meanwhile, France and Germany want to agree on a new common corporation tax system before elections for the French National Assembly next month, the German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

    Banks in focus

    In the corporate world, Metro bank and Deutsche Boerse are due to report Wednesday.

    Ireland has launched an IPO on its state-owned Allied Irish Banks on Tuesday, in what's seen as the largest bank listing since 2008. In Italy, the sector continues to be under pressure as reports indicate that Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca might be wound down.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Investors will also be watching out for euro zone inflation data due at 10:00 a.m. London time.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    VANG MSCI EU
    ---
    IEV
    ---
    EWG
    ---
    EWQ
    ---