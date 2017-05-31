Financial cheat sheet for new college grads

How to deal with college debt Tuesday, 30 May 2017 | 9:25 AM ET | 01:17

"The amounts you save matter less right now than the habits you form," said Ryan Frailich, founder of Deliberate Finances, a New Orleans-based advisory firm.

"If you get in the habit of having credit-card debt, that will follow you for a long time. If you get in the habit of just living paycheck to paycheck, that becomes your norm. The key at the start is to develop habits that will pay off for the rest of your life."

Here's how to get a great start:

Ace your student loan repayment. Yes, there is a six-month grace period after you leave school before the first payment is due. Do not wait five months and 29 days to get your payments set up. Late payments will incur fees and good God, the last thing you want is to fall into that.



Being late will mess with your credit score (more on that in a sec), and can ultimately end with the government stepping in and pulling the money from your paycheck (called "wage garnishment" in debt-collection circles.) If you have federal loans you can choose from multiple repayment plans some that stretch payments out for a few decades.



College finance expert Mark Kantrowitz recommends trying to stick with the standard 10-year repayment plan, so you can polish off this debt and move on to other financial goals sooner than later.

Know where it's going. Now that you're making money, the best habit you will ever form is to spend less than what is coming in. "Having a budget is the foundation for everything," said Justin Nichols, chief planning officer at CGN Advisors in Manhattan, Kansas. Consider using a budgeting app to stay on top of your cash flow.