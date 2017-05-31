Hillary Clinton rips Democratic Party for its data operation during the campaign

Hillary Clinton slammed the Democratic Party on Wednesday as she rehashed the 2016 election, saying she inherited a "nonexistent" data operation.

She made the comments during the annual Code Conference in California while discussing how technology affected her run for president and eventual loss.

"I set up my campaign and we have our own data operation. I get the nomination. So I'm now the nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party," Clinton said. "I mean, it was bankrupt. It was on the verge of insolvency. Its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it."

She contrasted that to the data operation the Republican Party built after Mitt Romney's loss in the 2012 president election. She said the party invested in and built a stronger operation, and now-President Donald Trump was "basically handed this tried and true effective foundation."

Clinton's relationship with the Democratic Party was a point of contention last year. Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, who lost the party's primary to Clinton, accused the Democrats of aiming to ensure that Clinton won the primary after hacked emails showed that debate questions were shared with the Clinton campaign in advance.