House intel panel approves subpoenas for Flynn, Trump lawyer Cohen

The House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday that it approved subpoenas to ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen related to its probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The probe is looking into any possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

"As part of our ongoing investigation into Russian active measures during the 2016 campaign, today we approved subpoenas for several individuals for testimony, personal documents and business records," Reps. Mike Conaway and Adam Schiff, the top committee Republican and Democrat overseeing the House investigation, said in a joint statement.

"We hope and expect that anyone called to testify or provide documents will comply with that request, so that we may gain all the information within the scope of our investigation. We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead."

The statement came as NBC News confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that the intelligence committee issued seven subpoenas — four related to the Russia investigation and three related to so-called unmasking. The unmasking subpoenas related to requests made by former national security advisor Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan and former United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power, according to NBC.

The House panel is one of the congressional committees investigating alleged Russian interference in the election.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Flynn will provide documents related to two of his businesses, as well as some personal documents, to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Flynn previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.