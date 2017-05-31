VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here's how much Americans are spending on housing, food and alcohol every year

Hero Images | Getty Images

Americans spend a lot of money. So much so that outstanding credit card debt topped $1 trillion in 2016.

Where exactly are consumers blowing their paychecks?

As expected, housing is the largest expense — and a category that is only becoming more expensive — but Americans are also shelling out thousands of dollars per year on clothing and entertainment. In fact, consumers are spending more on clothing than they are on education.

That's according to cost information site Howmuch.net, which used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to analyze spending trends in America from 1941 to 2014 across 12 categories: Reading, alcohol, tobacco, education, personal care, miscellaneous, recreation and entertainment, health care, clothing, food, transportation and housing.

"Between 1941 and 2014 Americans spent money on most of the same things, with a few changes," Howmuch.net reports. "Housing has persisted as a large area of spending for Americans, as has the food category. However, spending on food and clothing has fallen when adjusting for inflation while spending on education and health care has risen quickly."

Below, CNBC highlights how much Americans spent in each of these 12 categories in 2004 and 2014. Categories are listed in ascending order of money spent.

Reading

2004: $163
2014: $103

Tobacco

2004: $361
2014: $319

Here's what millennials are saving for that's not retirement
Here's what millennials are saving for that's not retirement   

Alcohol

2004: $575
2014: $463

Personal care

2004: $603
2014: $645

Here's how much you should save at every age
Here's how much you should save at every age   

Miscellaneous

2004: $865
2014: $788

Education

2004: $1,134
2014: $1,236

Here's how a college professor paid off $48,500 student loans in months -- not years
Here's how a college professor paid off $48,000 student loans in months, not years   

Clothing

2004: $2,276
2014: $1,786

Recreation and entertainment

2004: $2,780
2014: $2,728

Rajaa Elidrissi hailing a cab
How much do you spend on Uber each month?   

Health care

2004: $3,226
2014: $4,290

Food

2004: $7,245
2014: $6,759

Saved: Here's how you find money you never thought you had
This 30-year-old just saved $6,000 by learning how to cook   

Transportation

2004: $9,776
2014: $9,073

Housing

2004: $17,442
2014: $17,798

Don't miss: A woman who spent $41,000 on Amazon highlights a critical money lesson

Saved: This little millennial went to the market
Saved: This little millennial went to the market   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...