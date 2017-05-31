    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vietnam's prime minister, speaks during an interview in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
    Linh Luong Thai | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are a bit higher after Tuesday's modest losses. The Fed's beige book report comes out at 2pm Eastern Time.

    OIL/ENERGY

    -U.S. crude prices are down more than 2 percent to the $48 a barrel level.

    THE TRUMP TRADE

    -Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits the White House today to sign a deal worth up to $17 billion in U.S. goods and services. It appears the Trump team is cozying up to Vietnam for leverage against China.

