Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are a bit higher after Tuesday's modest losses. The Fed's beige book report comes out at 2pm Eastern Time.

OIL/ENERGY



-U.S. crude prices are down more than 2 percent to the $48 a barrel level.

THE TRUMP TRADE

-Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits the White House today to sign a deal worth up to $17 billion in U.S. goods and services. It appears the Trump team is cozying up to Vietnam for leverage against China.