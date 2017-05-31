Netflix CEO said he has 'obscure' taste in movies

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said his taste in movies tends toward the obscure, and cited the film "Force Majeure" as an example Wednesday at the Code Conference.

"You know, I have obscure taste," Hastings said. "I just watched this Swedish movie that we have on Netflix, "Force Majeure," and it's really tragic."

Hastings recounted the movie's plot, which centers on a father who panics in the face of an avalanche, leaving his family in its path.

"And then the avalanche turns and doesn't kill them and then they have to piece together back their marriage after this traumatic event," added Hastings.

"Force Majeure" — which won the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival — is a 2014 film from Swedish director Ruben Östlund. A video of the director reacting to the lack of an Oscar nomination went viral.