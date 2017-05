The trick for Tesla, said Albertine, is to maintain the momentum with the release of the upcoming Model 3, a car aimed at mass-market consumers. "I'm more optimistic they can start to deliver in the single-digit thousands" this year, he said.

Selling new models also gives Tesla a chance to update the public on model progression, Albertine noted.

Shares in Tesla closed up 1.8 percent at $341.01 on Wednesday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made headlines Wednesday as a proponent of the Paris Agreement on climate change, and in a series of tweets urged President Donald Trump to keep the U.S. in the accord.