Singapore Exchange goes after tech start-ups to boost appeal as a listing destination

Singapore's sole stock exchange is gunning for more initial public offerings from technology firms as it seeks to alter perception that the city state is an attractive listing destination only for real estate investment trusts (REITs).
To do that, it has tied up with the city state's technology and media regulator to help young tech companies in Singapore prepare to list on the exchange.
The partnership between the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Infocomm Media Development Authority will see the two parties work with lawyers, audit firms and IPO sponsors to offer advisory and financial support to companies looking to list on the exchange.
Doing so will lower the barriers for tech companies to access the Singapore capital markets, SGX and IMDA said in a statement on Wednesday.