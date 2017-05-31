This $1.4 million Ferrari is so exclusive, buyers needed an invite to purchase one

The ultra-rich aren't used to being denied access to luxury goods.

But that's exactly what happened when the late swap meet mogul and multi-millionaire Preston Henn, a car enthusiast, wanted to add a LaFerrari Spider to his fleet of cars in 2016.

As seen on a recent episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," Henn ran into a rich-guy roadblock while trying to add the vehicle to his lot: Customers can't just purchase the $1.4 million sports car — they need a personal invitation to buy. No matter how rich that customer might be.

So when Henn placed an order for the exclusive Ferrari, he was rejected. Apparently being a millionaire many times over wasn't good enough.