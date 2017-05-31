VISIT CNBC.COM

This $1.4 million Ferrari is so exclusive, buyers needed an invite to purchase one

Why Ferrari refused to let this millionaire buy his nineteenth car
You need to be invited to buy this $1.4 million car   

The ultra-rich aren't used to being denied access to luxury goods.

But that's exactly what happened when the late swap meet mogul and multi-millionaire Preston Henn, a car enthusiast, wanted to add a LaFerrari Spider to his fleet of cars in 2016.

As seen on a recent episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," Henn ran into a rich-guy roadblock while trying to add the vehicle to his lot: Customers can't just purchase the $1.4 million sports car — they need a personal invitation to buy. No matter how rich that customer might be.

So when Henn placed an order for the exclusive Ferrari, he was rejected. Apparently being a millionaire many times over wasn't good enough.

That didn't stop Henn, however. He wrote a letter to the company, disputing the verdict and explaining that he had previously owned 18 Ferraris. He also enclosed a check for $1 million.

Ferrari promptly denied him and returned the deposit.

What's a scorned millionaire to do? He sued the car manufacturer for $75,000, claiming that Ferrari had damaged his reputation as a collector. However, the suit was later dropped.

And although Henn passed away in April, never having owned a LaFerrari Spider, his Ferrari collection lives on — some speculate one of his cars could be the most valuable in the world. If Henn's 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale, one of only three of its kind, makes it way to auction, it could be the first car ever to fetch $100 million.

